Prabhas’ rugged avatar in Spirit poster reminds internet of Ranbir Kapoor from Animal, call it a ‘cut-and-copy’ job

The first look of Prabhas and Triptii Dimri from Spirit has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many fans drawing comparisons to his look to Ranbir Kapoor’s raw and rugged avatar from Animal. Many social media users poked fun at the similarity, joking and questioning whether it was a classic “cut-and-copy” job. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit will be released later this year.

Prabhas’ look reminds fans of Animal

As the clock struck midnight to welcome the New Year, the makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit released the first look of the upcoming film poster featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri.

Social media users were quick to note the intense vibe of Prabhas’ appearance, marked by a bruised back, long hair and a full-grown beard, reminded them of Ranbir’s aggressive look in Vanga’s previous directorial.

“Mujhe laga animal park hain (I thought it is Animal Park),” one shared, with another writing, “Prabhas kam Ranbir Kapoor Jyada lag raha hai (Prabhas looks more like Ranbir Kapoor).”

“At a glance I thought it’s Ranbir Kapoor , but once you zoom in a bit, it’s #Prabhas‌,” one shared. One posted, “Am i seeing #Animal Ranbir's Hairstyle, Body, Body Posture, Attitude all in #SpiritFirstLook Prabhas's Image!!???”

“I feel prabhas is not suited as Ranbir in animal look wise ... Anyway somehow the vanga needs to cook hard that's all i want,” one shared. One posted, “The first look of Prabhas from Spirit looks like Ranbir Kapoor's look from Animal.”

“Haan if it wasn't announced 6 hrs in advance that they will release Spirit's poster then I would've assumed this is Animal's re-release poster,” one wrote. Another shared, “Yup. Straight out of the rejected Animal/kabir Singh movie poster archive.”

“But it just looks like ranbir in animal though… dupe,” one wrote. Another shared, “Why tf he got same looks for hs actors.”

About Spirit

The poster features Prabhas sporting long hair, with a thick, full-grown beard paired with a moustache. He is seen standing shirtless with his back to the camera, his body bearing visible bruises and multiple bandages across his shoulder, arm and back. He is dressed in loose white trousers, with a cigarette held between his lips and an alcohol glass in one hand. Standing close to him is Triptii, who is dressed in a simple saree. She is seen lighting his cigarette with a calm and focused face.

The film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana, and Prakash Raj. It is believed that Prabhas will essay the role of a cop while Triptii will play his love interest in the film. There were also reports suggesting that Deepika Padukone was initially in the running for the role, which eventually went to Triptii after Deepika reportedly stepped away due to work-hour conflicts with director Vanga.