Spirit first look: Prabhas shows up in bruised avatar as Triptii Dimri lights his cigarette

Spirit first look: As the clock struck midnight to welcome the New Year, the makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit treated fans to a special surprise by unveiling the first look of the upcoming film poster featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in intense, contrasting avatars. Spirit First Look: The film is scheduled to release in 2026. (Instagram)

Spirit first look revealed

The release timing of the Spirit poster mirrors Vanga’s earlier film Animal, whose first announcement was also unveiled at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s. The makers posted the Spirit poster with caption, “Let’s welcome the New Year with the first poster high on #Spirit.”

Released on New Year, the poster of Spirit offers a stark first look at the film’s mood. The poster features Prabhas sporting long hair, with a thick, full-grown beard paired with a moustache.

He is seen standing shirtless with his back to the camera, his body bearing visible bruises and multiple bandages across his shoulder, arm and back, suggesting a character shaped by violence and conflict. He is dressed in loose white trousers, with a cigarette held between his lips and an alcohol glass in one hand.

Standing close to him is Triptii, who is dressed in a simple, muted-toned saree. She is seen lighting his cigarette with a calm and focused face, hinting at a quiet yet intense moment between the two characters. The setting appears to be an indoor space with natural light streaming in through a window, with the city skyline faintly visible in the background.

“You loved what existed before. Now fall in love with what you never knew existed,” the tweet from the makers read.

Social media users were thrilled by the first look and flooded the comment section to share their excitement. One wrote, “Best gift for fans”, with another sharing, “The King is bleeding, but the swagger is untouched. This look is absolute carnage. If this is just the poster, the teaser is going to melt servers. #Spirit is going to be a monster.”

What do we know about Spirit

Apart from Prabhas, and Triptii Dimri, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana, and Prakash Raj. It is believed that Prabhas will essay the role of a cop while Triptii will play his love interest in the film. There were also reports suggesting that Deepika Padukone was initially in the running for the role, which eventually went to Triptii after Deepika reportedly stepped away due to work-hour conflicts with director Vanga.

It is written-edited-directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. It is believed that the makers plan to release the film in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Mandarin, Japanese, and Korean.

Vanga shared the audio teaser of the film in five Indian languages on Prabhas’ 46th birthday last year. It is scheduled to release in 2026.