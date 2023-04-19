Adipurush to have its world premiere at Tribeca festival in New York

Om Raut’s Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, is set to make a global splash. The film will have its world premiere at the 2023 edition of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on June 13. Adipurush will release in India on June 16

Expressing his excitement, Raut shares, “Adipurush is not a film, it is an emotion, a sentiment! It is our vision of a story that resonates with the very spirit of India. When I learnt that Adipurush has been selected by the esteemed jury of one of the prestigious film festivals in the world that I always aspired to be at as a student! This very premiere at Tribeca Festival is truly surreal for me as well as the entire team as we get to showcase a story at global stage that has been very ingrained in our culture! We are truly thrilled and excited to see audiences reaction at the world premiere.”

To this, actor Prabhas adds, “I am honoured that Adipurush will have its World Premiere At The Tribeca Festival, New York. It’s an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, Adipurush, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too. I look forward to seeing the audience response at Tribeca.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the magnum opus Adipurush will bring the world of The Ramayana alive on the big screen.

The Tribeca Festival is taking place from June 7 till June 18. The movie will be released in India and globally on June 16. The line-up for the Tribeca Festival has been announced, and the jury has selected Adipurush to make its World Premiere at the fest. The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX and founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001, brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms.

Adipurush, touted as a visual feast, will be showcased in 3D format as a “Midnight Offering” at the festival.

Talking about the same, Bhushan Kumar from T-series says, “It is indeed a moment of pride for all of us to take Indian cinema global! The Tribeca Festival is one of the world’s most acclaimed platforms and for our movie, which is not only a labour of love but a depiction of Indian History - to be showcased here is humbling, exciting, and overwhelming. Adipurush is going to be a visual treat for all, and I am sure it will have a mesmerising effect on the global audience.”

Adipurush also stars Sunny Singh. The film is directed by Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.