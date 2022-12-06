Prajakta Koli recalls how Karan Johar gifted her his Gucci ring when she was nervous

Rajkummar Rao and Prajakta Koli both worked on their first Dharma Productions film in recent times. While Prajakta appeared in a supporting role in the family film JugJugg Jeeyo earlier this year, Rajkummar will be headlining Mr and Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor. The two actors exchanged notes on their own experiences in a new interview where Prajakta stated being very nervous before the shoot. Meanwhile, Rajkummar claimed his experience on the upcoming film was 'normal'. (Also read: Karan Johar's son Yash calls himself Badshah in new video, filmmaker says 'we have a rapper in the house'. Watch)

For Prajakta, the switch to films from being a YouTuber was even more daunting. She made her web debut with Netflix's romantic comedy Mismatched with Rohit Saraf and signed up for Jugjugg Jeeyo. The actor worked alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varan Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Maniesh Paul in the film. "I thought it would be very hoity-toity," she said, admitting all her fears vanished once she reached the Chandigarh set.

In the interview with Janice Sequira, Rajkummar and Prajakta were meeting up together for the first time. While Rajkummar had appeared on the first episode of Social Media Star With Janice with Bhuvam Bam, Prajakta had previously appeared alongside filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Vicky Kaushal. The host Janice reminded Prajakta that she didn't reveal any apprehensions of working on Jugjugg Jeeyo in front of Karan as she was doing now.

"You also know how nervous I was for that shoot with (Karan)," Prajakta admitted. Janice also recalled how Karan had gifted her his Gucci ring that day. An excited Prajakta shared, "I just had to say I love the ring." Rajkummar asked whether Karan just handed it over and Prajakta said yes. The actor then said he only had his wedding ring on him this time. "Yeh waali de nahin paunga (I won't be able to give this to you), sorry," he said, as everyone burst into laughter.

Prajakta last appeared in the second season of Mismatched which released in October. Rajkummar was recently seen in Netflix's noir thriller Monica, O My Darling.

