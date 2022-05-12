Prakash Jha says he is ‘disgusted’ with Bollywood actors: 'They don't know what acting is about'

Film producer and director Prakash Jha has said in a new interaction that he was ‘disgusted with actors working in India’. Prakash has made National Film Award winning documentaries such as, Faces After The Storm (1984) and Sonal (2002). Prakash has directed critically acclaimed MX Player show Aashram. Also Read: Working with Prakash Jha helped me overcome depression: Prashantt Guptha

Prakash is known for his work in films such as Gangaajal (2003), Apaharan (2005), Raajneeti (2010), Aarakshan (2011), and Satyagraha (2013). He has won National Awards for his work on films like Damul and Sonal.

In a conversation at the Goafest 2022, Prakash Jha said, “I was disgusted with actors working here in India. They don’t know what acting is about. No actor has asked me questions about shoot days, shoot timings, locations, action sequences, and more. And that’s the difference between Hollywood actors and Bollywood ones. The actors there attend workshops and keep on practicing and improving their art.”

He added, "I would quietly go and enrol myself as a student. And that’s how I understood an actor’s language. I have performed Shakespeare and other plays in classes, which gave me a lot of confidence." Also Read: Prakash Jha addresses controversies around Aashram: ‘Once people watch the show, they will realise there’s nothing to worry about’

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2020, Prakash talked about the controversies surrounding his films. He said, “It always happens with all my work, before it gets released, someone will go to court, governments will ban my films and people are concerned. But once the film releases, everything is quiet and that is going to happen this time too."

Prakash’s digital debut series, Aashram, premiered on MX Player in 2020. The show stars Bobby Deol as self-proclaimed godman Baba Nirala of Kashipur. The series also features Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles. The third season of the show is slated to begin streaming soon.

