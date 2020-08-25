Prakash Jha calls Alia Bhatt a ‘fantastic actress’, says backlash against Sadak 2 is ‘obnoxious, unfair’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 09:18 IST

Director Prakash Jha, whose web series Aashram will release on Friday, has spoken up against the backlash that actor Alia Bhatt, her director father Mahesh Bhatt and their upcoming film, Sadak 2 have been facing in the wake of the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He called it ‘obxonious’.

Speaking to Bollywood Life, the veteran filmmaker said: “There’s no denying that Alia Bhatt is a fantastic actress and that Mahesh Bhatt saab is an excellent director, who has made many great movies. To drag them down over some theories that have no evidence because people are saying whatever they want makes no sense. I don’t follow social media much but what’s happening in the case of Sadak 2, if it has become the most disliked video like they say, and if it’s only for this reason (people assuming the Bhatts had some hand to play in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death or ouster from the industry), then it’s obnoxious, very sad and very unfair.”

The director acknowledged that there could have been a case that Sushant was pushed around but added that, in the film industry, struggle is a constant factor, but when success comes, one shines. He continued: “Maybe there were certain offers where Sushant Singh Rajput was kind of like pushed out, I don’t know, but that happens all the time. You can’t make that as a general rule and some people who are trying to make a big thing out of it, it’s obnoxious, I don’t feel it’s right. This is a part of this life. But think about it, the guy was doing such good work. When you come to Mumbai to prove yourself in the film industry, be prepared to strive and work very hard and to take rejection as many times as it happens because eventually, when you’ll get accepted, you shine. That is the beauty of this world.”

Prakash’s digital debut series, Aashram, will premiere on August 28 on MX Player. The trailer of the series was unveiled earlier this month and shows Bobby Deol as Baba Nirala of Kashipur. The series also features Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

