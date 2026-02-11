Prakash Raj joins Drishyam 3, but is he stepping into Akshaye Khanna’s role? Actor clarifies the rumours

Prakash Raj shared the news on X, writing, “Started shooting for this engaging franchise #Drishyam3 in Hindi. With a wonderful team and a scintillating role to play. I'm sure you will love it. (And yes, I'm not replacing anyone..)”

Speculation was rife about who would step in after Akshaye Khanna ’s sudden exit from Drishyam 3, but actor Prakash Raj has now put rumours to rest. Confirming his involvement in the film, Raj clarified that he is not replacing anyone and described his role as “scintillating,” promising fans an engaging addition to the hit franchise.

The announcement comes after Akshaye Khanna reportedly exited the project just days before shooting was scheduled to begin. According to producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, Akshaye’s exit followed disagreements over his remuneration and role. Reports suggest Akshaye demanded ₹21 crore following the twin successes of his recent films Dhurandhar and Chhaava.

Kumar elaborated in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, saying, “We had signed an agreement with Akshaye Khanna… He insisted he would like to wear a wig, but it wasn’t practical for continuity. Despite repeated discussions, he eventually informed us he did not want to be part of the film at all.”

Following Akshaye’s departure, Jaideep Ahlawat has also been confirmed as part of the lead cast of Drishyam 3. While Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Tabu are all returning, Akshaye, who joined Drishyam 2 as a senior police officer reopening the case, will not appear in the sequel.

About Drishyam franchise The Drishyam franchise is one of India’s most popular thriller series, known for its suspenseful story and family drama. The Hindi films are adaptations of the original Drishyam (2013) starring Mohanlal.

Ajay Devgn plays Vijay Salgaonkar, a man who goes to great lengths to protect his family after a murder occurs at home. The first Hindi film was praised for its screenplay, twists, and Ajay's performance, while Drishyam 2 (2022) continued the story, introducing Akshaye Khanna as a police officer reopening the case.

The third instalment, Drishyam 3, is set to release on 2 October 2026, in Hindi, with new cast members including Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat. The Malayalam version of Drishyam 3 will release earlier, in April 2026. With both versions coming out this year, fans across languages will finally see the next chapter in this acclaimed thriller franchise.