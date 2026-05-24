Prateik hits back at Arya Babbar's claim of seeking financial gain from Raj Babbar: ‘If misinformation paid bills’

A few days after Arya’s interview came out, Prateik reshared a post originally shared by his wife Priya Banerjee. The note read, “If misinformation paid bills, some people would finally be successful," and along with it, Prateik also added the hashtag #IYKYK (If you know, you know). While the couple did not directly name Arya in the post, it appeared to be a response to his recent remarks against Prateik.

After Arya Babbar , son of Raj Babbar , accused his half-brother Prateik Smita Patil of using their father only for monetary gain, Prateik has now seemingly hit back at Arya with a cryptic post on Instagram. The actor appeared to take a dig at Arya’s career in the post.

What did Arya say? Speaking to Vickey Lalwani in a recent interview, Arya shared that despite his family nurturing their relationship with Prateik very carefully over the years, he suddenly stopped all communication after divorcing his first wife and never responded to his messages.

Arya also accused Prateik of approaching their father only when he needed financial help. He said, “It’s like when your career is not doing well, and you need pocket money from dad to survive, then he is your father. When you want to live in the house that your father bought for Smita maa, then he is your father. When you want all the benefits, then he is your father. But when you have to acknowledge him and give him respect in front of society, then he is not your father. What is that? As an elder brother, I love him, but when he is wrong, he is wrong, and this is where he is wrong."

He added, “It is so tragic that the Smita maa, for whom my father left his family, today that Smita maa’s son is not ready to acknowledge him as his father. What could be a bigger tragedy than that?" “As an elder brother, I will be here for him, but if I am asked if I can embrace and love him the same way, then maybe not," he said.