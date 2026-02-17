Veteran actor Pravina Deshpande, Salman Khan's co-star in Ready, dies at 60 after long cancer battle
Pravina Deshpande was last seen in the Netflix series Taskaree. It starred Emraan Hashmi.
Veteran actor Pravina Deshpande died on Tuesday (February 17) after a long battle with cancer. She was 60. The news of her death was confirmed by her family on her official Instagram account.
Official statement from the family
The note shared on her Instagram Stories as well as a separate post, read, "It is with great sadness that we inform you that Mrs Pravina Deshpande has left for her heavenly abode on 17th February 2026.
Cremation will be held on 17th February at 3:00 pm.
Location : Hindu Crematorium, Chakala Parsiwada, Andheri East
Aniruddha, Abhimanyu, Ruchira, Veer Deshpande."
Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) also mourned her loss in a post on X. “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Pravina Deshpande ji (member since 2008),” read the caption.
Her career
Pravina worked in Hindi as well as Marathi films. She worked in various mediums, across television, theatre and web series. Some of her notable roles include Ready starring Salman Khan, Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor, and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran alongside John Abraham. On Television, she worked on shows like Ghar Ek Mandir, Kumkum, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. Her final screen appearance was in Taskaree, which starred Emraan Hashmi.
