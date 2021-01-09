IND USA
Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child in January.
Pregnant Anushka Sharma steps out to celebrate costume designer's birthday, shares a warm pic with her

Actor Anushka Sharma shared a picture with Bollywood costume designer and celebrity stylist Ameira Punvani on latter's birthday. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:45 AM IST

Actor Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli, took to Instagram to share a picture with popular costume designer and celebrity stylist Ameira Punvani. Anushka is due in January.

Sharing a picture, Anushka wrote: "Bro , brother , braz ! It's your birthday ! And I love you ! @mspunvanity". In the comments box, actor Mouni Roy also wished Ameira on her birthday and wrote: "Happy happy @mspunvanity love & hugs."


On Thursday, Anushka was spotted with her husband Virat as she visited her doctor's clinic and later went for lunch. For most parts, through her pregnancy, Anushka has been staying at home. However, she has been sharing pictures and video clips from her time at home. She had shared a clip of her gym routine recently and looked fit even in the advance stage of her pregnancy. She had also shared a picture, chilling at home with her pet dog.


In August last year, Anushka and Virat had shared the news that they were expecting a child. Taking to Instagram and sharing a picture, she had written: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021" Since then, she accompanied her husband to Dubai where he played IPL 2020 and on her return to Mumbai, she also completed some of her ad commitments before going on a break.

Also read: When Ranbir Kapoor requested Hollywood star Natalie Portman for a picture, but she asked him to ‘get lost’

Anushka intends to get back to work in just four months after the birth of her child. Speaking to Times of India, she had revealed: "I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy.”

On the work front, Anushka was seen last in 2018 in Anand L Rai's Zero. While she did not sign any new film post that, she had successfully produced one web series Paatal Lok and a film, Bulbbul with her brother, Karnesh.

