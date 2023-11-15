Preity Zinta celebrates Diwali with UK PM Rishi Sunak in London; Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar spotted too

Preity, Akshay, Twinkle celebrate Diwali with UK PM

In the first photo, Preity stood near PM Rishi Sunak as he spoke. Akshay smiled while Twinkle listened to him. For the occasion, Preity wore a blue and golden velvet outfit. While Twinkle Khanna opted for cream and golden ethnic wear, Akshay was seen in a white kurta and pyjama.

In another photo, PM Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty were seen lighting a lamp. Preity also posed in a picture of herself, clicked outside the PM's residence at 10 Downing Street. Sharing the pictures, Preity wrote, "What an incredible Diwali this has been."

Preity pens note

She also added, "A heartfelt thank you (folded hands emoji) to Prime Minister @rishisunakmp & his gracious wife @akshatamurty_official for inviting me to be part of this year’s Diwali celebration at Downing Street. It was an honour to celebrate Diwali with him and the people from the Indian community in the UK (folded hands emoji)." She added the hashtags--gratitude, Diwali and ting.

Preity returns to US

Preity also posted a photo as she returned to the US. In the selfie, she posed with her mother and her husband Gene Goodenough. She wrote, “Nothing like coming home after a hectic travel schedule. This year Diwali took me across three continents and gave me unforgettable memories and experiences.”

She also said, "The jet lag & exhaustion seemed to melt away when I sat down for Lakshmi Puja. I’d like to wish everyone out there loads of love, positivity n light always. Jai Lakshmi Mata. Jai Shree Ram. #Diwali #puja #family #friends #ting."

About Preity and Gene

Preity currently stays in Los Angeles with her Gene and their twins Jai and Gia. On November 11, 2021, Preity and Gene welcomed a baby boy Jai and a baby girl Gia via surrogacy. Preity and Gene tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in an intimate ceremony in the US.

