Preity Zinta breaks silence on choosing Shashank Singh at IPL auction for Punjab Kings: He took brickbats so sportingly

Actor Preity Zinta has shared a selfie with Shashank Singh, the star player of her team Punjab Kings (PBKS) after Thursday's match. Taking to Instagram on Friday, she also penned a long note breaking her silence on the remarks made on Shashank Singh. As per reports, he was accidentally picked up by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise and bought for ₹20 lakh. (Also Read | Preity Zinta poses with ‘deadly duo’ Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill after PKBS's win) Preity Zinta spoke about Shashank Singh.

Preity shares pic with Shashank

In the photo, Preity stood in the field wearing a black outfit and flashed the victory sign. Shashank, in his uniform, smiled and showed the thumbs-up sign.

Preity praises Shashank

Sharing the photo, Preity wrote, "Today seems like the perfect day to finally talk about things that were said in the past about us at the auction. A lot of people in similar situations would have lost confidence, buckled under pressure or become de-motivated ……. but not Shashank! He is not like a lot of people. He is truly special."

Preity lauds Shashank's attitude

She also added, "Not just because of his skill as a player but because of his positive attitude & incredible spirit. He took all the comments, jokes and brickbats so sportingly & never became a victim. He backed himself and showed us what he is made of, and for that I applaud him (clapping hands emojis). He has my admiration & my respect."

Preity hopes Shashank ‘can be example to all’

"I hope he can be an example to all of you when life takes a different turn & does not play according to script, for it’s not what people think of you that matters, but what You think of Yourself ! So never stop believing in yourself like Shashank & I’m sure you will be Man of the match in the game of life (star eyes emoji) #Respect #Manofthematch #TrueGrit #TataIPL #GTvsPBKS #Saddapunjab #PunjabKings #PBKS #ting (red heart emoji)," she concluded.

Shashank reacts to Preity's post

Reacting to the post, Shashank wrote, “Thank you so much for your kind words ma’am, you have always believed in me from day one and it’s my privilege to play for @punjabkingsipl Franchise which is so welcoming and full of positivity. Thank you for always Supporting and it means so so much to me @realpz (black heart emoji).”

Shashank's recent performance at IPL

The post comes after Shashank and Ashutosh Sharma's brutal power-hitting stunned Gujarat Titans (GT) and helped PBKS register the highest successful chase in the IPL 2024. They defeated GT by three wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

