Preity Zinta is frustrated with people's cynicism: 'If you appreciate your PM then you are a bhakt'

Actor Preity Zinta is frustrated with the growing trend of online trolling and social media toxicity, where people are quick to pass judgment on celebrities based on their social media activities. She has asked the people to take a chill pill. Also read: Preity Zinta on why she didn't do films for 6 years: ‘Nature isn’t fair to women, we have a biological clock’ Preity is all set to return to the Hindi film industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. (Instagram/ Leepakshi Ellawadi)

Preity is annoyed

On Friday, Preity took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice her exasperation with the growing social media toxicity.

“What’s happening to people on social media? Everyone has become so cynical. If one talks about their first chat with an AI Bot then people presume it’s a paid promotion, if you appreciate ur PM then you are a bhakt (follower) & god forbid, if you are a proud Hindu or Indian 🇳then ur an Andh Bhakt (blind follower),” Preity wrote.

She asked people to keep it real. “Take people for who they are & not who we think they should be! Maybe we all need to take a chill pill and just be happy to communicate with each other," she added.

Anticipating potential backlash, Preity playfully pre-empted trolls by addressing the question on everyone's mind: why she chose to marry Gene Goodenough?

The actor wrote, “Now don’t ask me why I married Gene ? I married him cuz I love him (heart emoji) Kyuki sarhad par ek aisa shaks hai, jo mere liye aapni jaan de sakta hai (Because there is one person across the border who can give his life for me) If you know you know”.

When a user asked her whether celebrities who respond to online toxicity inadvertently "nourish the trolls" by giving them attention, Preity responded, “I think you guys forget that we did not grow up with technology so it does feel a bit alien & there is a lot of curiosity regarding AI”.

“On the flip side I prefer real interaction & I hardly get time to go online as I’m busy with my little ones. Earlier we used to have amazing Pzchats. We would choose a topic and everyone discussed that topic. Hopefully I will get back to those chats when I have more time,” she added.

About Preity's family

Preity Zinta tied the knot with Gene Goodenough in 2016 in Los Angeles. They welcomed their twins, a boy named Jai and a girl named Gia, via surrogacy, on November 11, 2021. Some time back, Preity shared a post expressing her 'bittersweet' feelings as Gia and Jai started their school life. On Instagram, she wrote, "Excited and nervous for my little ones as they start school. Cannot believe it's time already and my mom schedule is jam packed."

Preity to be back in films

Preity is all set to return to the Hindi film industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. This project marks an important milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus. Lahore 1947, produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between lead actor Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions.