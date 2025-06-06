Preity Zinta pens heartfelt note after IPL 2025 final loss for Punjab Kings: ‘We will come back to finish the job’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally won the IPL title after a wait of 18 years, and lifted the trophy in 2025 after a thrilling final against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Actor and PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta has now penned a heartfelt note of gratitude for the ‘exciting’ journey this year and said that the team will ‘come back to finish the job’ in the upcoming season. (Also read: Preity Zinta in tears after Punjab Kings loses IPL 2025 final, fans say: 'She deserves that trophy more') Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta shared a big note thanking the fans for the continued support for the team and the players. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_26_2025_000688B)(PTI)

What Preity said

In her latest Instagram post, Preity shared a picture of her team members, which had a big 'Thank You' mentioned in it. In the caption, she began, “It didn’t end the way we wanted it to but….the journey was spectacular ! It was exciting, entertaining & it was inspiring. I loved the fight & the grit our young team, our shers (lions) showed through out the tournament. I loved the way our captain, our Sarpanch lead from the front & how Indian uncapped players dominated this IPL !”

‘We adapted & topped the points table’

She reflected on this year's journey and said, “This year was unique. We smashed records even though we lost key players to injury & national duty, witnessed a pause in the tournament, transferred home games to other states & evacuated a stadium ! We adapted & topped the points table after a decade & fought till the end in an exciting final.”

‘I promise we will come back to finish the job’

Preity promised that the team will be back next year, and concluded, “I am so proud of each n every player of Punjab Kings for showing so much character throughout the tournament. A big thank you to each of them and to our support staff and everyone at PBKS for an incredible season. Most of all a HEARTFELT THANK YOU (folded hands emoticon) to our - SHER SQUAD - our FANS that stood with us through thick n thin. Whatever we are & how far we have reached is all because of you (red heart emoticon) I promise we will come back to finish the job cuz as of now the job is still half done. See you next year in the stadium , till then take care n stay safe everyone. Love you all.”

After the loss in the final match, Preity was seen approaching the players, including Shreyas Iyer, to console and offer words of comfort. Her eyes seemed to well up with emotion. The wait for the IPL title continues for PBKS, who reached their second final and their first in 11 years. The last time they made the final was in 2014.