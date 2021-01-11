Pre-teen Hrithik Roshan and Ekta Kapoor shake a leg in major throwback video. Watch here
An old video of Hrithik Roshan and Ekta Kapoor, dancing at a party, is being widely shared online. The future actor and the producer appear to be around 10 years old in the video.
The video showed a young Ekta, wearing a white frock, dancing next to Hrithik, who wore a blue shirt. While Ekta is the daughter of popular actor Jeetendra, Hrithik is the son of actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. The video was recirculated online on Hrithik's birthday, on January 10. In the comments section, Ekta wrote, "GOD BLESS ME."
On the occasion, the actor announced his new project, titled Fighter. The film, due out in 2022, will reunite him with his War director, Siddharth Anand. It'll also feature Deepika Padukone.
"Dreams really do come true..." Deepika wrote on social media, sharing the film's announcement video. She'd previously teased a collaboration with Hrithik a few days earlier, when she'd thanked Hrithik for his warm post on her birthday. "Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days...!" she'd written.
In an interview to ETimes, Hrithik's father had said that he was still the same 'hardworking boy' that he was when he entered the film industry over 20 years ago. He said: "He is evolving in every sphere of life, improving as an actor every year, and looking better with each passing day. He is very hard working and does not take life very easily. He is still the same hard working boy that he used to be as an assistant."
Also read: Fighter teaser: Hrithik Roshan announces 1st film with Deepika Padukone, she says 'dreams really do come true'
Hrithik delivered two back-to-back hits in 2019, with Super 30 and War. But he hadn't announced a follow-up until now.
