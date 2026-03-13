Priyadarshan says he doesn't like making comedy films but is ‘forced’ to: ‘They look at you as a joker’

Filmmaker Priyadarshan is widely known for making audiences laugh with films such as Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and many others. However, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the director revealed that he is often “forced” to make comedy films, even though he personally prefers directing serious cinema like Kaalapaani and Kanchivaram. Priyadarshan says he doesn't like making comedy films.

Priyadarshan on why he doesn't like to make comedy films Speaking about his creative preferences, Priyadarshan admitted that while comedy has brought him immense popularity, his true passion lies in making more intense and serious films. He revealed he's ‘forced’ to make comedy films and said, “I like to shoot serious films. I don’t like to shoot comedy films. I have no option, so I am doing it. But when I shoot a serious film, there’s a big issue. When you make comedy films, you are never respected as a good director. When you make a serious film, there is respect for you in the film fraternity. That is very painful to me. Why is a comedy filmmaker never accepted as a good filmmaker?”

The director further spoke about how filmmakers who specialise in comedy are often looked down upon in the industry. “I love making films like Kanchivaram and Kaalapaani because there I will be accepted more as a filmmaker in the film fraternity,” he said. “Even internationally this issue exists. They look at you as a joker when you make comedy films. That is why you rarely find comedy films winning an Oscar. This is very sad, but it’s the reality.”

About Priyadarshan Priyadarshan has worked primarily in Malayalam and Hindi cinema since 1982 and has directed more than 98 films in multiple Indian languages. He is widely recognised for his popular comedy films such as Hera Pheri, Hungama, Hulchul and Bhagam Bhag.

At the same time, he has also earned critical acclaim for directing serious films like Kanchivaram and Kaalapaani, both of which won National Film Awards. Over the years, the filmmaker has delivered several successful films, including Abhimanyu, Megham, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, Garam Masala, Chup Chup Ke and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among many others.

Priyadarshan’s upcoming films Priyadarshan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. The film, produced by Akshay Kumar, Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role alongside Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 10 and has already generated considerable buzz following its teaser.

He also has another film, Haiwaan, in the pipeline. The project stars Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in lead roles and will mark their on-screen reunion after 17 years. The film has completed shooting, although its release date is yet to be announced.