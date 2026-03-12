Bhooth Bangla teaser: Akshay Kumar gives fans Bhool Bhulaiyaa flashbacks with his comic timing. Watch
Bhooth Bangla teaser: Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar team up for a horror-comedy that fans say reminds them of Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
Bhooth Bangla teaser: The teaser for Priyadarshan’s Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla was dropped on Thursday. The 1-minute-23-second-long teaser shows the actor cracking jokes even as his home is haunted by a ghost. Fans say they’re reminded of Priyadarshan and Akshay’s 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, thanks to his comic timing.
Bhooth Bangla teaser dropped
The teaser for Bhooth Bangla begins with the legend of Vadhusur of Mangalpur, an entity who seemingly kills anyone who dares to get married there. Akshay happens to inherit a palace there that’s 2-3 rooms shy of being Buckingham Palace. The teaser also introduces other characters in the film played by Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajesh Sharma and the late Asrani. Even as Akshay’s character seems sceptical about the presence of ghosts, the teaser hints that he’ll soon change his mind.
Internet calls it Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Fans left numerous comments as soon as the trailer dropped, thrilled to see Akshay’s lighthearted side again. “Bhooth Bangla (cross emoji) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (tick emoji),” commented one fan on YouTube. “Akshay Kumar's Comic timing (raised hands emoji),” commented a fan on Instagram. For the unversed, Priyadarshan and Akshay did not return for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3, with Anees Bazmee taking on as director and Karthik Aryan as lead star.
“Bhooth Bangla excited priyadrashan and Akshay Kumar combo fire,” wrote one person, while another commented, “The OGs Are Back!! The BB Duo Akki × Priyadarshan Reunion = Guaranteed Entertainment!! Waiting For This Madness!” Numerous other fans also thought the film would do well at the box office, leaving comments like, “Records todega (will break records),” and “Blockbuster loading.”
About Bhooth Bangla
Akshay and Priyadarshan, who have collaborated on iconic comedies like Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010), are reuniting for Bhooth Bangla. The film will be released in theatres on April 10. Aakash Kaushik has written the story, while Priyadarshan, Rohan Shankar, and Abilash Nair wrote the screenplay. Rohan Shankar has written the dialogues, and Pritam is the music composer.
Priyadarshan is also directing Akshay and Saif Ali Khan in a thriller named Haiwaan. It is a remake of the 2016 Malayalam hit Oppam, which starred Mohanlal and Samuthirakani. The film’s shoot wrapped in December 2025, and a release date has yet to be announced. Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar also star in it.
