Priyamani holds on to The Family Man co-star Ashlesha Thakur as she trips and falls on the stairs at trailer launch

The Family Man Season 3 actor Ashlesha Thakur tripped on her heels while walking off stage with co-star Priyamani. The duo were present at the trailer launch event of the highly anticipated show in Mumbai. Priyamani was seen helping the young actor compose herself and held her hand as she picked herself up after the fall. (Also read: Jaideep Ahlawat touches Manoj Bajpayee's feet, fans can't have enough of their bromance at The Family Man S3 event) Priyamani helped Ashlesha Thakur get up and compose herself after the fall.

Ashlesha trips during the event

It all happened at the trailer launch event, when Ashlesha and Priyamani were seen getting off the stage together. The two held hands as they cautiously got down the stairs in their heels. At this moment, Ashlesha tripped on her left leg and lost balance.

Priyamani looked surprised but held Ashlesha's hand as she fell on the ground. Several other members of the crew covered her and helped her to get up in the meantime. The two play mother and daughter in the show.

About Season 3

The show stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Nimrat Kaur, Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The trailer gave fans a sneak peek into the storyline, as Srikant (Manoj) tells his family that he is a spy. As he takes his family along with him on the run, a huge threat looms large.

In a press release, Amazon Prime Video outlined the season’s narrative: “In this season, the stakes and dangers are higher than ever before, as Srikant Tiwari is pushed to his limits when he comes face-to-face with formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera). On the run, Srikant must navigate uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation’s borders.”

The Family Man season 3 will premiere on Prime Video on November 21.