Jaideep Ahlawat touches Manoj Bajpayee's feet, fans can't have enough of their bromance at The Family Man S3 event

The Family Man Season 3 is all set to release later this month on Amazon Prime Video. The makers released the action-packed trailer for the show on Friday, giving fans a sneak peek into the storyline for this season. It is Jaideep Ahlawat and Manoj Bajpayee's face-off which has fans most excited about. The two stars were present at the trailer launch event of the show in Mumbai, where Jaideep even touched Manoj's feet, and the two had a good laugh when they tried to recreate a face-off scene on stage. Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat at the trailer launch of The Family Man season 3.

Jaideep and Manoj's adorable interaction

In a video that was shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Manoj and Jaideep were seen coming on stage to recreate a tense face-off scene. Jaideep touched Manoj's feet first, while he picked him up and gave him a hug. The two shook hands and tried to compose themselves to recreate the tense moment on stage. But Jaideep could not stop his laughter, and the two giggled away and then posed for pictures beside each other.

Reacting to the video, a fan commented, “Two of the best actors we have. Can't wait for season 3.” Another said, “They have so much respect for one another.” “Gangs of Wasseypur time reunion,” said a second fan.

About The Family Man S3

The trailer opens with Srikant (Manoj) telling his family that he is a spy. Parallelly, we see that he has been declared a wanted criminal with an arrest warrant against him. Meanwhile, Nimrat Kaur announces that she is the mastermind of this game. She finds a well-connected drug smuggler from the north-east (played by Jaideep Ahlawat), and Srikant must now find a way to navigate this new threat.

The show also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag. The Family Man season 3 will premiere on Prime Video on November 21.