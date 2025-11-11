Priyanka Chopra devastated after looking at visuals of Delhi's Red Fort blast: 'So much fear’

Actor Priyanka Chopra is heartbroken after seeing the visuals emerging from the explosion that occurred outside Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening. Expressing grief, the actor offered her condolences and said she hopes the authorities will soon have some answers about the tragic incident. Priyanka Chopra is presently in India for an event related to her upcoming Indian film with Mahesh Babu.(Photos: Instagram/priyankachopra)

Priyanka reacts

On Tuesday, Priyanka took to Instagram Stories to react to the tragic news and expressed her condolences after the Delhi blast.

“It's devastating to see the visuals from Red Fort. So much fear, chaos and heartbreak,” Priyanka wrote in her note.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those injured and condolences for the lives lost. Hoping for some answers soon. In the meantime please stay safe and alert,” added the actor, who is presently in India for an event related to her upcoming Indian film with Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka's Insta post.

Earlier in the day, several celebrities from Raveena Tandon to Sonu Sood, took to social media to pay tribute to those affected by Delhi blast. Taking to X, Raveena wrote, "Condolences to all those bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the Delhi blast. Horrible news." Sonu Sood tweeted, "My heart reaches out to everyone impacted by today’s tragic blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. (Broken heart emoji) Let’s support the victims, look out for each other, and commit to peace."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote a note on her Instagram Stories. "My prayers for those who have lost their lives and their families and for those who are injured. Saddened at the Red Fort Blast, may they find the culprits and punish them severely. Prayers and more prayers (folded hands emojis)."

What do we know about the Delhi blast

At least eight people were killed and many were injured in the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening. The explosion rocked Delhi on Monday around 6:52 pm on Netaji Subhash Marg in a Hyundai i20 car near Delhi's Red Fort. Delhi Police had already registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which is usually invoked in activities threatening national security. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged that conspirators behind the blast would be brought to justice.

Security has since been tightened across the Capital, with additional forces deployed at key government buildings, metro stations, airports, and sensitive zones. Two gates of the Lal Qila Metro Station on the Violet Line, located close to the blast site, were temporarily shut on Monday evening as part of precautionary measures.