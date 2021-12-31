Priyanka Chopra enjoys the stunning view from her Los Angeles home as she’s ‘ready to swing into 2022’. See pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra has given a glimpse of her New Year mood as she is all geared up to welcome 2022. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a picture as she posed on a swing, smiling. The photo also has a glimpse of the stunning view from her Los Angeles home.

In the picture, Priyanka Chopra wore a purple slip dress with matching shoes, kept her hair loose and wore sunglasses. She can be seen enjoying some swing time in the outdoor space of her home.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Ready to swing into 2022 (peace emoji)." Priyanka, wearing tinted sunglasses, smiles ear to ear in the photo.

Earlier on Diwali, Priyanka had shared several pictures on Instagram, also featuring her husband-singer Nick Jonas, from their Los Angeles home. In one of the photos, she sat on what appears to be the same swing as Nick stood behind her.

Sharing the post, Priyanka had written, "Our first Diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels."

"To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali," added her caption.

Priyanka and Nick celebrated Christmas last week in Los Angeles with the singer giving a sneak-peek of their festivities. On Instagram, Nick had shared a picture in which Priyanka sat on his lap as he kissed her cheek. They are surrounded by their pets with a huge decked up Christmas tree and gifts in the backdrop.

While Priyanka was dressed in a green outfit, Nick opted for a black and red shirt paired with black pants. Nick added the caption, "Merry Christmas everyone. From our family to yours."

Priyanka currently features in the recently released film The Matrix Resurrections in which she plays the role of grown-up Sati. The film also features Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Daniel Bernhardt, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Jessica Henwick in the lead roles.

Priyanka also has several projects in the pipeline including Jim Strouse's Text For You, and the drama series Citadel co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo. She will also feature in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

