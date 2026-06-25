Priyanka Chopra feels her Hollywood career doesn't match her Bollywood journey yet: ‘Haven’t really done much’

Actor Priyanka Chopra is among the few Indian actors to have found success in both Bollywood and Hollywood. At the peak of her Hindi film career, she moved to the US to pursue international opportunities. However, despite several global projects to her name, Priyanka feels her work in Hollywood still pales in comparison to the body of work she has built in Indian cinema. Priyanka Chopra was most recently seen in the second season of Citadel and R-rated pirate adventure The Bluff.

Priyanka on her career in Hollywood Priyanka looked back at her career in Hollywood while speaking at the Cannes Lions conference on Wednesday and expressed her desire to expand it with more diverse projects.

Despite an impressive list of international credits, including Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections, and the recently released The Bluff, the actor said she believes her most defining work in the English-language space is still ahead of her. She added that she is now focused on taking her global career to the next level and exploring new opportunities.

She said, “In my Hindi-language career, I’ve worked with all the best filmmakers and the best actors, I’ve told amazing stories and done a variety of genres. Whereas in America, in Hollywood, in my English-language work, I haven’t really done that as much.”

She added that the next phase of her reinvention would be focused on achieving, in her English-language career, the same range and diversity of roles that she has already explored across Indian cinema.

She said her “next reinvention” is “figuring out how, in (her) English-language work” she can bring that “kind of variety to my characters that I have been able to do in India.”

During the conversation, the actor also opened up about her life since getting married and becoming a mother, admitting that her “life has changed tremendously.”

“Your priorities really change. I don’t just pack my bags and go off for a movie anymore. I don’t do five films a year. I don’t travel the way I used to. I’m really, really selective about the time I spend and who I spend it with… I’m navigating working-mom life. I have so much more respect for my mother now,” she added.

More about Priyanka In India, Priyanka is known for starring in projects such as The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Aitraaz, Krrish, Don, Fashion, Kaminey, 7 Khoon Maaf, Barfi!, Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani.

After making a name in Bollywood, Priyanka walked towards the West with a lead role in ABC's Quantico in 2015. And she has not looked back since then. Priyanka made her Hollywood debut in a negative role with Baywatch in 2017, which also featured Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. The actor went on to be part of projects such as Matrix: Revolutions, Citadel, Love Again, and Isn't It Romantic. At the moment, Priyanka stays in the US with her husband Nick Jonas. They have a daughter together, Malti Marie.

The actor was most recently seen in the second season of Citadel and R-rated pirate adventure The Bluff, along with Karl Urban. She is now set to return to Indian cinema after years with SS Rajamouli’s pan-India film Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will be released in theatres for Sankranthi 2027.