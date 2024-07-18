 Priyanka Chopra gets a kiss and lots of love from Nick Jonas on birthday; check out 'lucky' husband's PDA filled post | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra gets a kiss and lots of love from Nick Jonas on birthday; check out 'lucky' husband's PDA filled post

BySanya
Jul 18, 2024 10:37 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 42nd birthday on July 18. Singer-husband Nick Jonas dropped a sweet birthday post featuring their throwbacks.

Nick Jonas shared a romantic birthday post for Priyanka Chopra on Thursday. The actor turned 42 on July 18 and the singer-actor celebrated the day by treating fans and Instagram followers to mushy photos of the two as well as some stunning solo pictures of the birthday girl. In one of the throwback photos from their beach vacation, the couple shared a kiss. Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh take over Anant Ambani's baraat; he greets 'jiju' Nick Jonas with a hug. Watch

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra! Here's how Nick Jonas wished his wife as she turned 42.
Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra! Here's how Nick Jonas wished his wife as she turned 42.

Check out Nick's birthday post for Priyanka

There was also a sweet candid photo of the two holding hands on a beach. Priyanka posed in a yellow swimsuit in a pool picture, presumingly clicked by her doting husband. There was also an undated sun-kissed photo of the birthday girl. In his birthday post, Nick wrote, “The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love.”

‘Happy birthday queen’

A fan commented on Nick's birthday post for Priyanka, "Happiest birthday to the beautifully gorgeous lady, wishing you lots of love and happiness." A comment also read, "Protect this couple at all cost. Happy Birthday!" Another person said, "She’s SO flawless!!!! I love you guys so much! Happy birthday, queen."

Nick was recently In India with Priyanka and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple, who married in 2018, attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded wedding ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12. Before that, Nick had joined Priyanka in Australia as she shot there for her upcoming film The Bluff.

Latest projects

Priyanka will soon be seen in the Hollywood film Heads of State which also stars John Cena and Idris Elba in lead roles. The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller and produced by Amazon Studios.

Last year, Priyanka was seen in Citadel with Richard Madden. The Russo Brothers' web show featured Priyanka as Nadia Sinh and Richard as Mason Kane. Apart from Citadel, her film Love Again was released in theatres in 2023.

