Priyanka Chopra gives shout-out to drag star Queen Priyanka for ‘absolutely stunning’ magazine cover

Actor Priyanka Chopra cheered on Canada’s Drag Race winner Queen Priyanka, who appeared on the cover of a magazine. Priyanka shared Queen Priyanka’s magazine cover and called her ‘stunning’.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Looking absolutely stunning @thequeenpriyanka.” Queen Priyanka shared a screenshot on her own Instagram Stories and wrote, “I can confirm I screamed really loudly.”

Queen Priyanka also reacted in a series of tweets. Sharing a screenshot of Priyanka’s encouragement, the drag star wrote, “this means we’re blood relatives. thank u @priyankachopra xx.”

this means we’re blood relatives. thank u @priyankachopra xx pic.twitter.com/br3yQECICw — queen priyanka - stream cake! (@thequeenpri) June 23, 2021





In a follow-up tweet, Queen Priyanka revealed that she got messages from Priyanka as well. “priyanka chopra is dm-ing me and i don't know what to say? should i ask her WHATS MY NAME? or is that rude since it's her name?” she wrote.

priyanka chopra is dm-ing me and i don't know what to say? should i ask her WHATS MY NAME? or is that rude since it's her name? — queen priyanka - stream cake! (@thequeenpri) June 23, 2021





Meanwhile, Priyanka has just returned to the US after months of shooting in London. In an Instagram Reels video, she could be seen visiting a supermarket to see her newly-launched haircare products on display.

“Finally made my way back to the states to see @anomalyhaircare in @target for the first time…so surreal!!” she wrote in her caption, along with a heart-eyes emoji.

Priyanka has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Text For You, The Matrix 4, Amazon spy series Citadel, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling, a biopic on Ma Anand Sheela and an unscripted Amazon series tentatively titled Sangeet, which she will executive produce with her husband Nick Jonas.

Apart from this, Priyanka has been busy with other ventures, including her line of hair products and her Indian restaurant in New York called Sona. She also turned author earlier this year with a memoir titled Unfinished.

Recently, Priyanka was also announced as one of the ambassadors for Victoria’s Secret, in a bid to rebrand the lingerie giant. In an Instagram post last week, she shared some positive reactions to the development and wrote, “Representation matters. It’s crucial for us to show EVERYONE all over the world that they matter and are seen!”

