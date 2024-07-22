Priyanka Chopra goes whale watching with mom Madhu Chopra and daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra is setting a great example for parenting by achieving a good work-life balance. Despite her busy schedule for her action-thriller The Bluff, the actor is making sure to spend quality time with her daughter Malti Marie. She recently posted about her time on a cruise in Queensland, where she was joined by her mother Madhu Chopra and Malti. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra's pirate look with mohawk leaked from sets of The Bluff) Priyanka Chopra went for a cruise ride with Malti Marie and Madhu Chopra.

Priaynka Chopra chills with daughter Malti at cruise

Priyanka included her photos and reels in her Instagram post, with Malti and Madhu seen enjoying the cruise with her. She donned a purple shirt and matching pants paired with black t-shirt and crop top while posing with Malti and Madhu. The actor also carried Malti as they looked out at the sea.

Priyanka also shared reels of whales and sunset in the following slides. She captioned her post, “Whale watching made so much fun and easy. Thank you @queensland and @seaworldcruises. (heart and folded hands emojis). Special shout out to Kaelan and Lauren! (heart and folded hands emojis).”

A fan commented, “Queen in Queensland (heart and fire emojis).” A user also wrote, “MM is growing up so fast omg (heart-shaped-eye emoji).” Another fan commented, “Malti gotta be the coolest, cutest and most stylish toddler ever (hearts emojis).” Another user commented, “I can imagine @maltimarie already saying: ‘Yeah, my mom is Priyanka Chopra Jonas.’”

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas relationship

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot on December 1, 2018, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Their daughter, Malti Marie, was born on January 15, 2022, through surrogacy. They named their daughter after their mothers, with Priyanka's mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, having the middle name Malti, and Nick's mother, Denise Jonas, having the middle name Marie.

Priyanka Chopra's acting career

Priyanka made her acting debut with the Tamil courtroom drama Thamizhan opposite Vijay. Her first Hindi movie was Anil Sharma's The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, featuring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. She last featured in the Hinglish film - The White Tiger before her Hollywood transition.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Priyanka will be next seen in Frank E Flowers's The Bluff and Ilya Naishuller's Heads of State.