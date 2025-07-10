Priyanka Chopra has the last word on mixed reactions to her choosing hot dogs over vada pav: ‘Its not that serious'

The OG desi girl Priyanka Chopra has fired back in style to the collective disappointment of many fans due to her food preferences. In an interaction at the premiere of her latest release Heads of State, Priyanka chose hot dogs over vada pav and did not favour samosas right away. The actor has now reacted to the mixed response to the video and said that she did not know one has to follow some ‘syllabus’ for being desi. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all smiles as they attend the Wimbledon Tennis Championships together. See pics) Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in Heads of State.

What Priyanka said

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Priyanka shared an influencer's video where he questioned why the actor took so much time to choose between Indian street food items and other items when given a chance. Priyanka didn't readily choose samosas over empanadas and said it depends on her mood what she wants. She even took time to think over enchiladas and chicken tikka masala. Then she chose hot dogs over vada pav.

Priyanka via Instagram Stories.

In the caption, Priyanka wrote, “Wow bro! Didn't know there was a syllabus for being desi. Its not that serious (laughing face emoticons).”

About her upcoming projects

Priyanka's last Indian film was Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger, which premiered on Netflix in 2021. Her last theatrical release in Hindi was The Sky is Pink in 2019. She is all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29. Touted as an action-adventure in the vein of Indiana Jones, the film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. In January, Priyanka was seen shooting for the film in Hyderabad.

Fans saw Priyanka in Heads of State, which was an Amazon Prime Video release. Priyanka stars alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in the comedy action thriller. The film is helmed by Ilya Naishuller.