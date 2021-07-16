Priyanka Chopra is all love as Nick Jonas revisits the couple's Cannes 2019 appearance. See here

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has responded to a throwback picture shared by her husband singer Nick Jonas. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Nick shared an old picture of the couple from the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Nick captioned the post, "#throwbackthursday Cannes 2019. #cannes."

In the picture, Nick Jonas is seen wearing a brown coloured blazer paired with black trousers. Priyanka Chopra opted for a backless Tommy Hilfiger orange dress styled with Chopard earrings. Priyanka, reacting to the post, took to the comments section and posted red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Fans also showered them with love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "THIS IS THE DEFINITION OF THE POWER COUPLEEEE YALL THE CUTEST COUPLE EVER." Another said, "Stop cheating on me with your wife." A third commented, "Ilove you bothh!!!" while another said, "beautiful couple".

Earlier, Nick had dropped a post in which he was seen sporting a fresh clean-shaven face. He had captioned it, "Shaved my face for the first time in a long time." Priyanka had posted heart-eye, red heart and fire emojis. His brother Joe Jonas commented, "Nick J’s off the chain."

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018, at the Umaid Bhavan Palace in Rajasthan, in the presence of their friends and immediate family. The couple had honoured both Christian and Hindu traditions in their marriage.

Last weekend, Priyanka had attended the Wimbledon Women's Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova. She had also watched the Men's Singles finals between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini. Priyanka had attended the finals with socialite Natasha Poonawalla and James G Boulter.

Also Read | When Aishwarya Rai was asked to imagine she's seducing 5 men for an ad: 'I found that very embarrassing'

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently in London shooting for Russo Brothers' Citadel. She will be next seen in Text For You which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in pivotal roles. She will also be seen in Matrix 4.

Priyanka was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, which she has also produced. Recently, she launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York. Earlier this year, she also released her memoir titled Unfinished.