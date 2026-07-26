Priyanka Chopra lands in Hyderabad with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie; SS Rajamouli's Varanasi shoot resumes?

The Jonas family is back in India, and their latest appearance has already become the talk of social media. Priyanka Chopra arrived in India on Sunday afternoon but was directly seen in Hyderabad with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. Several videos from the airport quickly made the rounds on social media. It made fans wonder if she is back in the country to resume the shoot of SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.

The Jonas family is in India

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie at the Hyderabad airport.

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At the Hyderabad airport, Priyanka opted for an easy, travel-friendly look, wearing a dark brown co-ord set with an off-shoulder top. She paired it with a beige cap, black sunglasses and comfortable brown flats.

Nick, meanwhile, stuck to his signature understated style in a black shirt and trousers, teamed with white-and-black checkered sneakers and tinted shades. The cutest moment, however, belonged to little Malti Marie, who looked happy and relaxed in her father's arms as the family made their way out of the airport.

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Why is Priyanka in Hyderabad?

{{^usCountry}} While it is unclear why Priyanka Chopra is back in India, especially in Hyderabad, fans assume she is set to resume shooting for SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While it is unclear why Priyanka Chopra is back in India, especially in Hyderabad, fans assume she is set to resume shooting for SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier this month, on July 18, the makers unveiled Priyanka's first look from Varanasi as Mandakini. It was a special occasion as the actor was celebrating her birthday. “To more adventures…. more discoveries... and journeys across every horizon ♥️♥️” the caption on the post read.

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What do we know about Varanasi?

Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu alongside Priyanka and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with SS Rajamouli directing the ambitious project. The film blends mythology and Indian folklore with sci-fi elements such as time travel to create a globe-trotting adventure. The film also marks Priyanka's return to Indian cinema after an eight-year gap, adding to the excitement among fans. The film is scheduled to release on April 7, 2027.