Priyanka Chopra’s mom calls Parineeti Chopra’s husband Raghav Chadha 'biba baccha': Highly educated, well-spoken

Madhu Chopra said, "Arrey bada badhiya, biba bacha hai (He is a very nice, decent boy). Highly educated, well-spoken, English bolo, Hindi bolo (Whether you speak in English with him or in Hindi)… (he is) fun and has a sense of humour.” Madhu also called Parineeti and Raghav ‘perfect’ as a couple, when asked about their marriage. She added that that she noticed that there was an instant connection between the two.

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had a big, fat Punjabi wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. A day after the ceremony, the couple shared the official wedding album on Instagram. While Raghav wore a white sherwani set, Parineeti was dressed in a cream and champagne Manish Malhotra lehenga.

After attending the wedding, Madhu Chopra was spotted by paparazzi at the airport. When asked about the wedding and the gift she gave Parineeti, Madhu had said, "Bahut badhiya... Unhone sab mana kar diya, no lena-dena, bas ashirwad (The wedding was great. They asked us to not gift anything, there was no exchange of gifts, just gave them my blessings)."

Further asked about how Parineeti looked as a bride, Madhu had said, “Waise hi khubsoorat hai, aur achi lag rahi thi (She is beautiful as is, so as a bride she looked even more beautiful).”

When asked by photographers why Priyanka was not at the wedding, Madhu had said, "Woh kam kar rahi hai (She is working)." Even though Priyanka skipped Parineeti's wedding, her mom Madhu was a part of all the pre-wedding and wedding festivities in both Udaipur and Delhi.