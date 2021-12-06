Priyanka Chopra mourns Thom Scher's death, shares husband Nick Jonas' post: 'You will be missed'

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Monday mourned the death of Beyond Type 1 CEO Thom Scher. Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a post by her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

Along with the post, Priyanka Chopra also wrote, "Gone too soon, Thom Scher... You will be missed (folded hands emoji). Thoughts and prayers with family and loved ones." Priyanka shared a post by her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

In his Instagram post, Nick had shared an old picture with Thom. He had captioned it, "So saddened by the unexpected passing of Thom Scher the Beyond Type 1 President & CEO. I've been lucky enough to know Thom for about 7 years, and I am so proud of the work we've done to advocate for those living with Type 1 diabetes. He was a great colleague, mentor and friend to all. Rest In Peace." +

In February, Thom had welcomed Priyanka on board Beyond Type 1's board of directors. “I’m excited to work with Priyanka, @nickjonas, and the entire Beyond Type 1 Board and Team to improve the quality of life for people with diabetes around the globe,” he had written on Instagram.

Last month, Nick had spoken about his experience of being diagnosed with diabetes at the of 13. "Today resonates with me personally because it’s the 16th anniversary of my diagnosis. I was thirteen, playing shows with my brothers. And I knew in my gut that something wasn’t right, so I went to my parents and told them I needed to see the doctor."

"After going over my symptoms, my paediatrician informed me that I had Type 1 diabetes. All the symptoms were in line with an undiagnosed Type 1. I was devastated - frightened… Did this mean my dream of touring the world and playing our music had to end? But I was committed, just like I always have been, to not letting it slow me down. There are tough days but I have an incredible support system I can rely on to help me push through and not be hard on myself when I’m feeling low," he had added. Reacting to the post, Priyanka had dropped heart-eyes and clapping hands emojis.