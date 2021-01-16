IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Priyanka Chopra never made us feel like she is the biggest star on The White Tiger set': Rajkummar Rao
bollywood

'Priyanka Chopra never made us feel like she is the biggest star on The White Tiger set': Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao has spoken about his experience working with Priyanka Chopra on upcoming film, The White Tiger.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao in a still from The White Tiger.

Actor Rajkummar Rao has only nice things to say about his The White Tiger co-star, Priyanka Chopra. He says that Priyanka, who plays his wife in the movie, never made the crew feel like she was the biggest star on the sets.

The White Tiger stars Rajkummar and Priyanka as supporting actors to Adarsh Gourav. The film is directed by Ramin Bahrani and is based on Man Booker Prize-winning novel by the same name by Aravind Adiga.

Speaking about working with Priyanka in the movies, Rajkummar called her 'phenomenal'. "Priyanka is phenomenal. She is a very chilled out person, a global star who never made us feel that she was the biggest star on our set. I have always been a big admirer of her work. It's fun to work with great actors as it enhances your performance and Priyanka did just that to me. She even helped me out in my scenes. I look forward to working with her more and hopefully, it will happen soon," he told The Times of India in an interview.

Talking about the film, he said, "TWT’s story is universal and people will relate to the characters. I knew the story pretty well, so my reference was always the script once I was signed for the film. It’s very detailed and all the characters are very well etched out. I have my own process of building a character which I apply in most of my films."

The White Tiger has already released in select theatres in the US and will start streaming on Netflix from January 22. It revolves around the ambitious driver for a rich Indian family, who uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur.

Also read: Here’s a glimpse of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Mumbai home as they welcome their baby girl

Recently, Rajkummar's girlfriend, actor Patralekha shared a picture of a large hoarding with The White Tiger's poster in New York's Times Square. She wrote, “@rajkummar_rao your hoarding is up in #newyork What?? Remember the first time we saw Times Square hahah who knew back then? What a journey Gurugram to New York.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
the white tiger

Related Stories

hollywood

Rajkummar Rao’s girlfriend Patralekhaa spots The White Tiger hoarding in New York, recalls his journey

PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:57 PM IST
hollywood

The White Tiger first reviews: Critics call it roaring success, ‘more realistic’ Slumdog Millionaire that’ll make Adarsh Gaurav a star

UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:37 PM IST
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.