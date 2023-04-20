Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get romantic in lift and balcony, fans say ‘you can really tell he loves her’

Nick Jonas has shared a few romantic pictures from Priyanka Chopra and his photo shoot as they attended the London premiere of her upcoming show, Citadel. Priyanka decked up in an off-shoulder red gown and Nick complemented her to perfection in a black suit paired with a turtleneck. Priyanka was widely praised for her fiery red look. Also read: Priyanka Chopra on why she loves to invite Indian colleagues to LA home: ‘Ki dekho hamari ladki hai waha pe’ Nick Jonas shared some pictures with Priyanka Chopra on Instagram.

In the pictures shared by Nick, the two can be seen getting romantic in the lift, posing in the balcony and sharing a laugh in the theatre. While he has his hands on her waist as they are about to kiss in the first picture, the second shows Priyanka moving a finger on Nick's cheek as they stand in the balcony. The third shows them sharing a light moment.

Sharing the pictures, Nick wrote on Instagram, “Congrats to my (heart emoticon) @priyankachopra and the entire cast of @citadelonprime on the world premiere. Streaming April 28th on @amazonprime!” A fan commented on the post, “Red is her color y’all look amazing!!” Another wrote, “Rare is it that you see celebrity couples that seem like they're genuinely in love. All of the Jonas Brothers clearly have true love and I love it.” One more said, “you can really tell in these photos that he loves her (p.s im very jealous).” A comment also read: “Nice! Love that you are so supportive.”

Priyanka's Citadel co-star Richard Madden, her mom Dr Madhu Chopra, cast members from the Indian version Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and director duo Raj and DK were among those who attended the London premiere of Citadel.

Priyanka continues to keep busy with Citadel promotions but does try to balance work and family life. She and Nick are now parents to one-year-old daughter Malti. In an interview to PTI on her recent India visit, Priyanka had said, “It's very important for me to have time with my family and to be able to finish working in the evening and go back home and actually have just time for myself. I go away for the weekends. So I don't feel perennially exhausted.”

