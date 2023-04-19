Priyanka Chopra on why she loves to invite Indian colleagues to LA home: ‘Ki dekho hamari ladki hai waha pe’

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular faces of Indian representation on the global platform. The actor also likes to invite her Indian colleagues over for lunch or dinner at her Los Angeles home. She recently shared her own experiencing of making a career in the West from scratch and why she now likes to make her Indian colleagues feel at home when they are in LA. Also read: Priyanka Chopra leaves Nick Jonas obsessed with her red dress at Citadel premiere. See pics Priyanka Chopra chilling at her LA home with daughter Malti.

The actor is currently in the UK where she attended the London premiere of her upcoming web series, Citadel. She had recently visited India with her daughter Malti Marie for the first time.

In an interview with IndiaTV during her India visit, Priyanka talked about how any Indian actor who goes abroad wishes to meet her and she is always happy to help. She said, “Mujhe phone aata hai aur main chahti bhi hu ki phone aaye. Aap kisi ko nahi jaante hain, aap set pe jaate hain, kaam kar rahe hain, ghar aarahe hain aur phir kya? Deewarein kaatne ko aati hain. Apni community ko chhod ke, apne khaane ko chhod ke, apni family ko chhod ke, familiraity, friends sab kujh chhod ke waha jana. Bahut mushkil tha mere liye (People do call me and I want them to call me. You know no one, you reach the set, work, go home and then what? The loneliness come to bite you. Leaving my community, my cuisine, family, familiarity, friends, everything…it was very difficult for me).”

She went on saying, “Isiliye mere liye bahut zaruri hai mera ghar jo hai na, meri industry ke logo ke liye ...ki dekho hamari ladki hai waha pe, aajao mere ghar khana khane ke liye. Boney ji aajao aajao (that is why it is important for me that my house is always open for those from my industry, they can say that it's our girl. Come over to my house for lunch/dinner. Boney ji come).”

In March, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela had visited Priyanka at her LA home. She has earlier hosted celebs like Preity Zinta, her husband Gene Goodenough and others.

