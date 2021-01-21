Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sushmita Sen share messages of hope, unity after Joe Biden-Kamala Harris inauguration

Film celebrities are beyond proud after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were officially handed the keys to the White House on Wednesday. At an inauguration ceremony, Biden and Harris took oaths as the president and vice president of the United States.

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of Kamala on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "The Future Is Female." Her husband, singer Nick Jonas shared a photo of Kamala and Joe fist bumping each other at the ceremony. "We look ahead in our uniquely American way. Restless, bold, optimistic. And set our sights on the nation we know we can be and must be. Let's go @joebiden and @kamalaharris," he wrote.

Actor Sushmita Sen also shared a pictures of the two on Instagram and wrote, "Congratulations UNITED States of America!! Making History on so many levels, Respect Madam Vice President @kamalaharris Its beyond empowering!!! The world needs a strong sense of inclusion & hope Mr. President @joebiden Here’s praying we all find strength in each other...beyond geography!! “We lead not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example” #president #JosephRobinEtteBidenJr Regards & Respect from India," she wrote.

Actor Swara Bhasker wrote, "United States Of America, you did good!" Dia Mirza tweeted pictures and poet Amanda Gorman's enthralling poem from the ceremony. “'When day comes, we step out of the shade aflame and unafraid. The new dawn blooms as we free it. For there is always light. If only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.' - Amanda Gorman #ANewDayInAmerica #Inauguration2021 #ParisAgreement," she wrote.

Soni Razdan lauded Lady Gaga for her performance of the US National Anthem. "Lady Gaga turned a beautiful anthem into an outstanding aria of liberty and freedom with the sheer power of her voice @ladygaga," she wrote.

Avengers stars Mark Ruffalo tweeted, "We are going to be okay. From the wreckage there will be renewal, from the wounds will grow compassion and character, from the division will come clarity, from the despair will come wisdom, from the loss will come community."

Mindy Kaling wrote, "It matters. Happy Inauguration everyone." Chrissy Teigen shared multiple posts from the inauguration ceremony in Washington DC with husband, singer John Legend and their children.

At the ceremony, Biden offered a message of unity and restoration to a deeply divided country reeling from a battered economy and a raging coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans. Standing on the steps of the U.S. Capitol two weeks after a mob of then-president Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building, Biden called for a return to civic decency in an inaugural address marking the end of Trump's tempestuous four-year term.

Kamala, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, became the first Black person, first woman and first Asian American to serve as vice president.

