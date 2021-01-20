Inauguration day: PM Modi, other Indian leaders wish Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

IND USA
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:36 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian leaders joined the world in extending their greetings to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as they were sworn in as the president and vice president of the United States respectively.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that India-US partnership is based on shared values and both countries have a "substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda". He further added he is committed to working with President Joe Biden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights.

Calling it a "historic occasion", PM Modi congratulated Harris, in a separate tweet, on being sworn-in as the vice president of the United States. The prime minister said that he is looking forward to interacting with the US vice president to make the bilateral relations more robust, adding that the India-US partnership is beneficial for the planet.


Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulated the United States on the "new chapter" in its democracy and extended wishes to Biden and Harris.

Democrat Joe Biden on Wednesday was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, ending the tumultuous four-year presidency of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump. Kamala Harris made history as she was sworn in as Biden's deputy, becoming the first woman, the first Black American and the first Asian American become the vice president of the United States.The inauguration comes exactly two weeks after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a bid to disrupt the certification proceedings.

