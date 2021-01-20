Inauguration day: PM Modi, other Indian leaders wish Joe Biden, Kamala Harris
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian leaders joined the world in extending their greetings to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as they were sworn in as the president and vice president of the United States respectively.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that India-US partnership is based on shared values and both countries have a "substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda". He further added he is committed to working with President Joe Biden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights.
Calling it a "historic occasion", PM Modi congratulated Harris, in a separate tweet, on being sworn-in as the vice president of the United States. The prime minister said that he is looking forward to interacting with the US vice president to make the bilateral relations more robust, adding that the India-US partnership is beneficial for the planet.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulated the United States on the "new chapter" in its democracy and extended wishes to Biden and Harris.
Democrat Joe Biden on Wednesday was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, ending the tumultuous four-year presidency of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump. Kamala Harris made history as she was sworn in as Biden's deputy, becoming the first woman, the first Black American and the first Asian American become the vice president of the United States.The inauguration comes exactly two weeks after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a bid to disrupt the certification proceedings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine doses wasted in more states over hesitancy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Parliament building: Gandhi statue hurriedly shifted, move raises eyebrows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI arrests two of its officials in Bribery case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC irked over criticism of farm committee picks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Electoral rolls, not NRC, to determine voters in Assam: EC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Goli Maaro’ chants at BJP leader Suvendu’s rally in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After cabinet expansion, dissent brews in Karnataka BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One in 3 new Covid cases recorded in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin recipients to be monitored for three months after 2nd dose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SA, Brazil strains raise new fears on vaccines, immunity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala hospitalised in Bengaluru week before her release from prison
- Sixty-three-year-old Sasikala who also suffers from hypertension, diabetes and hypothyroidism was admitted to hospital with cough and fever.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Savarkar portrait in UP Legislative Council picture gallery sparks row
- The Legislative Council chairman has asked the principal secretary to submit a report on the issue within seven days after a Congress member objected to the installation of Savarkar’s portrait in the Council picture gallery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two killed in paragliding accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa
- A magisterial inquiry has been ordered in the matter, said the collector. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed his condolence after hearing about the accident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 women in shelter home in Chhattisgarh accuse staff of harassment
- Police have not registered any case in this regard and said that they will record the women's statement on Thursday before launching an investigation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will work with President Biden to strengthen India-US partnership': PM Modi
- The Biden administration has signalled that it sees China as the main challenge and that it will work to enhance the partnership with India, including working together to ensure an open and secure Indo-Pacific.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox