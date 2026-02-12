Priyanka Chopra opens up on why she needs security, reveals if she likes fans approaching her: ‘Nobody’s gonna kill me’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has opened up on why she needs security around her. Speaking with Variety, she also revealed that she likes it when fans approach her. Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State. (AP)

Priyanka Chopra talks about having bodyguards around her The report mentioned that the actor had bodyguards at the recently held 83rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Priyanka shared that her security team know that she loves when people come and talk to her. “I am ok with being approached by anyone and taking photos, and they (guards) know that I love people coming to talk to me. They were there to make sure we’re not being recorded without consent," she said.

"That’s my biggest thing with everyone having cellphones. It happens often, especially with my daughter. We’re in the park or having ice cream, and suddenly I’ll see it online. My security is for that reason. Otherwise, I don’t need it. Nobody’s gonna kill me,” Priyanka added.

Priyanka was seen at the Golden Globes recently Priyanka and her husband-singer, Nick Jonas, attended the Golden Globe Awards 2026. She presented the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama alongside global pop star Lalisa Manobal, popularly known as Lisa of South Korean girl band BLACKPINK. The duo announced actor Noah Wyle as the winner for his performance in the medical drama series The Pitt.

Priyanka shares edited pic of her daughter Priyanka often shares pictures with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on her social media platforms. However, she edits her face and covers it with an emoji. The actor had, however, earlier revealed Malti's face on Instagram and her other social media platforms.

About Priyanka's family Priyanka got married to Nick Jonas in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022.

About Priyanka's projects Fans will see Priyanka in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She will essay the role of Mandakini. Varanasi is set to release on April 7, 2027. This will mark her debut in a Telugu film.

She also has the second season of the web series Citadel in the pipeline. She will next be seen in The Bluff, alongside Karl Urban. Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.