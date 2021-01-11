Priyanka Chopra pens note in praise of Kamala Harris, Shahid Kapoor says Mira wants him to do a song and dance film

Here are top entertainment news stories:

Preity Zinta on her family fighting Covid-19: ‘ICU and oxygen machines took a new meaning’

Actor Preity Zinta took to Instagram to reveal that several of her family members were diagnosed with Covid-19 last month but have now tested negative for the virus. She said that she felt ‘helpless and powerless’ that she was away from them but is grateful for their recovery.

Priyanka Chopra lauds Kamala Harris' Vogue cover: 'A woman of colour! An Indian woman!'

Actor Priyanka Chopra is super proud on seeing US vice president-elect, Kamala Harris on the cover of Vogue magazine. Priyanka, who also became the first Indian woman on the cover of American Vogue in 2018, was happy that an 'Indian woman' will walk into the White House soon.

Kajol says mom Tanuja explained everything to her like an adult: 'Whether it was my parents breaking up...'

Kajol will soon be seen in Netflix's upcoming original film, Tribhanga. Directed by Renuka Shahane, it tells the tale of mothers and daughters and their sweet and salty relationships. Kajol pays an Odissi dancer daughter to Tanvi Azmi's writer mother. They share a soured relationship that perhaps only a tryst with death can mend.

Mira Rajput wants Shahid Kapoor to do fun film in which he can dance, actor says 'typecast hero in need'

Actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a peculiar request for filmmakers. The actor wants to take up some stereotypical roles, on request from his wife Mira Rajput.

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin gives a shout-out to fans post eviction, says 'We have to make Aly lift the trophy'

Jasmin Bhasin has been evicted from Bigg Boss 14 and penned a note to thank her fans for their support. She has now asked them to come out in support of her best friend Aly Goni who is still in the house.

