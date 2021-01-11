Preity Zinta on her family fighting Covid-19: ‘ICU and oxygen machines took a new meaning’

Actor Preity Zinta took to Instagram to reveal that several of her family members were diagnosed with Covid-19 last month but have now tested negative for the virus. She said that she felt ‘helpless and powerless’ that she was away from them but is grateful for their recovery.

Sharing a family photo, Preity wrote, “Three weeks ago my Mom, brother, his wife, kids & my uncle all tested positive for Covid. Suddenly terms like ventilators, ICU and oxygen machines took a new meaning. I felt helpless & powerless here in America, far away as he battled it out in the hospital.”

“I’m so grateful to the almighty and to all those wonderful doctors & nurses that worked tireless to take care of them. For all of you who don’t take Covid seriously please be warned that this can become dangerous overnight so please take care, wear a mask & practice social distancing. Today, after hearing that they have all tested negative I can finally fall asleep & stop stressing. Finally the New Year feels like a Happy New year. #Thankyou #Doctors #Nurses #Grateful #Ting,” she added.

Fans sent their best wishes to Preity in the comments section. “Happy to know that they are recovered,” one wrote. “Love u your family,” another commented.





Preity is quarantining with her husband, Gene Goodenough, in Los Angeles. The actor, who is a co-owner of the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) team, was in Dubai for the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League, a few months ago. However, her team could not qualify for the playoffs.

Preity has been sharing glimpses of her life in the US with Gene. In her New Year post, she talked about how difficult 2020 has been for everyone and how it has made her more appreciative of the ‘simpler things in life’. She also expressed gratitude to her friends, family and fans.

