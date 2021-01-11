Priyanka Chopra lauds Kamala Harris' Vogue cover: 'A woman of colour! An Indian woman!'
Actor Priyanka Chopra is super proud on seeing US vice president-elect, Kamala Harris on the cover of Vogue magazine. Priyanka, who also became the first Indian woman on the cover of American Vogue in 2018, was happy that an 'Indian woman' will walk into the White House soon.
Sharing the cover on Instagram, Priyanka began her note by first talking about the Capitol Hill violence earlier last week. "After watching the horror of how things unfolded this week on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, it’s promising that in just 10 days America will be inherited by such a positive example of leadership. A WOMAN! A WOMAN OF COLOR! AN INDIAN WOMAN! A BLACK WOMAN! A WOMAN WHOSE PARENTS WERE BORN OUTSIDE THE US! And could there be anything more special, as the VP Elect put it, than the fact that little girls will only know a world where a woman is the Vice President of the US. Coming from India, a country (like many others around the world) that has had several female leaders, it’s hard to believe that this is the US’ first! But it surely won’t be the last," she wrote.
Priyanka also shared her own cover for the Style magazine. She also posted multiple colourful pictures from the shoot. As caption, she simply wrote, 'Sunday'.
The actor is currently in London and recently announced the wrap of her next romantic drama, Text For You. The film also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. She took to her social media handles and shared a picture that showed her smiling as she looked in the mirror while holding the script of the film in her hands.
With the picture, she wrote "That's a wrap! Congratulations and THANK YOU to the entire cast and crew. See you at the movies."
The film is directed by Jim Strouse and adapted from a screenplay by Strouse and Lauryn Kahn. The film is an English remake of the German-language film SMS Fur Dich, based on Sofie Cramer's novel. The story of the film revolves around a woman who, after tragically losing her fiance, starts to send romantic texts on his old mobile number.
