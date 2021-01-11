IND USA
Priyanka Chopra has written a long post on Kamala Harris' Vogue cover.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra lauds Kamala Harris' Vogue cover: 'A woman of colour! An Indian woman!'

Priyanka Chopra has shared US vice president-elect Kamala Harris' Vogue cover on Instagram. Priyanka is proud that Kamala will soon be the first woman vice president of the US.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:18 AM IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra is super proud on seeing US vice president-elect, Kamala Harris on the cover of Vogue magazine. Priyanka, who also became the first Indian woman on the cover of American Vogue in 2018, was happy that an 'Indian woman' will walk into the White House soon.

Sharing the cover on Instagram, Priyanka began her note by first talking about the Capitol Hill violence earlier last week. "After watching the horror of how things unfolded this week on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, it’s promising that in just 10 days America will be inherited by such a positive example of leadership. A WOMAN! A WOMAN OF COLOR! AN INDIAN WOMAN! A BLACK WOMAN! A WOMAN WHOSE PARENTS WERE BORN OUTSIDE THE US! And could there be anything more special, as the VP Elect put it, than the fact that little girls will only know a world where a woman is the Vice President of the US. Coming from India, a country (like many others around the world) that has had several female leaders, it’s hard to believe that this is the US’ first! But it surely won’t be the last," she wrote.


Priyanka also shared her own cover for the Style magazine. She also posted multiple colourful pictures from the shoot. As caption, she simply wrote, 'Sunday'.

The actor is currently in London and recently announced the wrap of her next romantic drama, Text For You. The film also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. She took to her social media handles and shared a picture that showed her smiling as she looked in the mirror while holding the script of the film in her hands.


With the picture, she wrote "That's a wrap! Congratulations and THANK YOU to the entire cast and crew. See you at the movies."

The film is directed by Jim Strouse and adapted from a screenplay by Strouse and Lauryn Kahn. The film is an English remake of the German-language film SMS Fur Dich, based on Sofie Cramer's novel. The story of the film revolves around a woman who, after tragically losing her fiance, starts to send romantic texts on his old mobile number.

Priyanka Chopra is currently stationed in London, with her husband, Nick Jonas, and her mother.
Priyanka Chopra on the sets of Text For You.
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from her new film, Good Luck Jerry.
Richa Chadha tried various wigs for her role in Madam Chief Minister.
Arjun Rampal's sister Komal Rampal at the NCB office in Mumbai
Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan in The Power
Boney Kapoor will be making his acting debut in Luv Ranjan's next.
Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role in The Immortal Ashwatthama.
Akshay Kumar has shared a new picture of himself on Instagram.
Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas.
Kareena Kapoor has shared a fresh selfie on Instagram.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Babil is lending out one of Irrfan's books to his fans.
Esha Deol's Instagram account was recently hacked.
Preity Zinta's family has now recovered from Covid-19.
Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher have been married for over three decades.
Priyanka Chopra has written a long post on Kamala Harris' Vogue cover.
