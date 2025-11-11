Priyanka Chopra pens sweet birthday wish for jiju Raghav Chadha: 'Wishing you new adventures with the little one'

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra's husband and politician Raghav Chadha is celebrating his 37th birthday today (November 11). The new dad received a heartfelt birthday wish from Parineeti on social media, and actor Priyanka Chopra also penned a sweet message for her jiju. Priyanka Chopra attended the engagement ceremony of cousin Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha.

Priyanka Chopra wishes Raghav Chadha on his birthday

On Tuesday, Priyanka took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture from Raghav and Parineeti's engagement ceremony, wherein she was seen putting a tilak on Raghav's forehead. Along with the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Happy Birthday @raghavchadha88! Wishing you a wonderful year ahead filled with health, happiness, and new adventures with the little one. @parineetichopra."

Priyanka Chopra shares birthday wish for Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti also shared a couple of romantic pictures with Raghav on Instagram and penned a long note for his birthday, which read, "Just when I thought you couldn’t get more perfect - you go and become the best dad in the world. I watch you every single moment of our lives - being the perfect son, perfect husband, and the perfect father. I watch you working hard (sometimes too hard!), balancing work and family. You are my inspiration, my pride, my oxygen. The most incredible human being. I ask God for the millionth time - what did I do to deserve you? Happy birthday to my reason of living. I literally cannot exist without you."

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha become parents

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha tied the knot in September 2023 in an intimate yet grand ceremony held in Udaipur. They kept their relationship private, but sparked dating rumours earlier that year when they were spotted together at various events. Parineeti and Raghav exchanged rings in a grand engagement ceremony at Delhi’s Kapurthala House. Though Priyanka couldn't attend Parineeti's wedding, she was there for her engagement ceremony, performing elder-sister duties.

On October 20, Parineeti and Raghav welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple shared the news with a joint post on Instagram. "He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we can't remember life before," the text over the poster read.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming work

Priyanka is all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29. The film, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles, is set to unveil its first look on November 15 in a grand ceremony that will be available to watch on JioHotstar. The film is said to be an action adventure similar to Indiana Jones and is currently under production.