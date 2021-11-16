Priyanka Chopra reveals she ended up in Nick Jonas' jacket by end of her Diwali party: 'Missing my guy'

Priyanka Chopra shared a never-before-seen picture from her recent Diwali party in Los Angeles to talk about how much she's missing Nick Jonas. The couple, earlier this month, hosted a star-studded Diwali bash at their home in the US.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture in which she was seen wearing Nick Jonas' Nehru jacket over her Diwali outfit. At the party, she was seen wearing a white lehenga, with her hair left loose. The picture also gave a glimpse of the silver mehendi that she applied for the party.

After the party ended, Priyanka smiled for the camera, with no make-up on and messy hair. She wrote, “When you end the night in your husband's jacket as always (heart and laughing emojis) missing my guy,” and tagged Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra fro her Diwali party.

Priyanka returned to London after the festivities ended. She has kicked off the promotions of her upcoming international film, The Matrix: Resurrection. Last week, she shared a picture with her co-stars Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II from what seems to be a promotional event for the film.

The fourth Matrix film features Keanu Reeves in the lead while Priyanka Chopra appears to play a prominent role. While she hasn't shared details about her character, she made a brief appearance in the trailer of the film.

Her appearance paved the way for fan speculations that she could possibly be playing the role of the grown-up Sati.

Also read: ‘Why didn’t Priyanka Chopra get it?' Kavita Kaushik questions Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri, forgets PC got it in 2016

Priyanka had shot a portion of the film after the Covid-19 lockdown had eased in the US. Speaking about returning to work, Priyanka told Vogue India: “I spent six months at home feeling really safe with my family, and then Germany was the first time I left to go work. I cried on the plane. I was terrified.” However, she said that she felt reassured seeing all the Covid-19 protocol in place on the sets.