Priyanka Chopra reveals she had a neck cramp after her wedding, all because of her dress

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recalled experiencing a neck cramp after her wedding ceremony. The actor, who married international singer Nick Jonas at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in 2018, revealed that her 75-foot-long veil left her with a sore neck long after the vows were exchanged.

Priyanka recalled the painful experience during an interaction on the Kyle and Jackie O show. While Priyanka appeared to have pulled off the ensemble with ease, The White Tiger star revealed, "I still had a cramp on my neck from that one (dress) that evening."

Priyanka also admitted she wanted to hold the record of the “world’s longest veil” before being beaten by a woman who walked down the aisle sporting a veil that was as long as 15 football fields. "If mine at 75 feet was so heavy, and sewn on to my hair, then I could just imagine that woman’s tulle – 15 football fields?" Priyanka added during the chat.

Priyanka added, "I googled it when we were having the conversation about my veil and I was like, ‘okay I’m out of this race. I’m not even going to try, as competitive as I am',” she said.

During her recent digital reunion with actor Ranveer Singh to talk about her memoir Unfinished, Priyanka revealed that she not only wears Nick's used outfits, but she sometimes even wears his brand new clothes.

Priyanka has been busy with her upcoming projects. After she wrapped the filming of Matrix 4 and Text For You, the actor began working on Russo Brothers-produced Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden.

