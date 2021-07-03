Priyanka Chopra's fans spot never-before-seen tattoo on her arm as she reunites with her dogs in London. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra is back in London after her brief visit to the US over the last week. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared several pictures of her dogs and also a video clip, in which she was seen with a new tattoo.

Priyanka Chopra dropped a post with her pet dog, Diana, in London as she was home-quarantined. She captioned the post, "Reunion #quarantinelife." She was seen sitting outdoors, wearing a white T-shirt as she kept her hair loose. In the candid picture, Priyanka petted Diana and smiled at her.





Fans poured love on Priyanka in the comments section of her post. A fan wrote, "Mam you are looking gorgeous." Another said, "Awesome and fabulous." A third said, "Yay! Your back in London."

On Instagram Stories, Priyanka also shared pictures of her two other pets--Gino and Panda. While sharing the picture of Gino, she wrote "handsomest @ginothegerman" and dropping the photo of Panda, she captioned it, "best pupper! @pandathepunk". The captions were followed by heart, heart-eyes and dog emojis.

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her dog Panda.

Priyanka Chopra also shared a picture of her other pet Gino.





In the video, Priyanka was seen in the same outdoor area, sitting casually. She added the song Dil Kya Kare in the background of the clip. However, fans were quick to notice her never-before-seen tattoo on her arm.

Fans were quick to notice her never before seen tattoo on her arm.





On Instagram, a fan account sharing the clip, wrote, "I love my genius queen and her new tattoo! Yes! This time we saw it. The closest version and that is guessing is the map of Asia. Or also a theory that is Pangaea, when the whole earth was one continent, but hopefully she will explain it soon."





Another fan said on the post, "I love your theory Pati. I think its India. She misses her country so much. I hope she goes home soon with Nicholas." "Love the new tattoo!!!!" commented another. On Twitter, a fan page wrote, "It looks like @priyankachopra got another new tattoo."

Last week, Priyanka Chopra had visited her newly opened restaurant Sona in New York and treated fans to glimpses of her meal and the exquisite decor at the venue. Sona opened in March this year.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka had shared a series of pictures in which she was seen enjoying pani puri, a mouthwatering dosa with a variety of chutneys and also a platter that appeared to be full of pakoras and prawns. The actor was also accompanied by her friends for the special dinner.

The post was captioned, "I cannot believe I'm finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi's, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City."

Meanwhile, Priyanka will be seen next in the upcoming spy series Citadel, also starring Richard Madden of Game of Thrones fame. She also has several films including Text For You and Matrix 4 in the pipeline. She was recently announced as one of the brand ambassadors of Victoria's Secret.