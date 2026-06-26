Priyanka Chopra says she is 'more selective' about work since daughter Malti's birth: 'I don't do five films a year'

Priyanka Chopra was one of the most prolific female stars in Bollywood at the peak of her career. In the first 10 years of her career, she starred in 30 films while doing cameos and dance numbers in a dozen others, often doing 5-6 films a year. Even after she moved to Hollywood, Priyanka tried to maintain the pace of her work. All that changed after the birth of her daughter, Malti Marie, in 2022. The actor recently opened up about how Malti forced her to be more selective about her work and who she spends her time with. Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie is four years old.

Priyanka on balancing career with motherhood Speaking at the Cannes Lions conference in France earlier this week, Priyanka said that her life and outlook on work have changed since Malti came into her life. “My life has changed tremendously. I don't just pack my bags and go off for a movie anymore. I don't do five films a year. I don't travel the way I used to. I'm really, really selective about the time I spend and who I spend it with,” she said.

The actor explained that she is much more selective about work now, and is learning how to balance her career with motherhood. “I'm navigating working-mom life. I have so much more respect for my mother now,” she added.

Nick Jonas on fatherhood Priyanka has been married to singer-actor Nick Jonas since 2018. The two welcomed Malti through surrogacy in 2022. Interestingly, earlier this month, Nick had shared similar thoughts about work and fatherhood. In an appearance on the Smartless podcast, Nick opened up about how becoming a father completely changed his outlook on life, work and creativity. He said, “Becoming a father, we have a four-year-old, really changed everything for me creatively, both on the music side and as an actor. I’ve always loved acting, and I’ve kind of bounced between projects like Jumanji, which is very big, fun and exciting with an incredible cast, and then smaller projects, the kind of one-million-dollar movies that you really grind through. I love both.”

Priyanka's upcoming film Priyanka was most recently seen in the pirate adventure The Bluff opposite Karl Urban. She also starred in the second and final season of Citadel, the Prime Video show that also starred Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

In 2027, Priyanka will return to Indian cinema after almost a decade with SS Rajamouli's sci-fi epic Varanasi. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is one of the most anticipated Indian films of recent times.