Priyanka Chopra welcomes Raghav to the family, showers love on 'Tisha' Parineeti Chopra after skipping their wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on Sunday. While the private wedding ceremony in Udaipur's The Leela Palace took place in the presence of family members and close friends, it was Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra who was missing from the special day. Making up for not being able to witness Parineeti's D-day, Priyanka now took to her Instagram handle and posted a sweet message for the newlyweds. Also read: Parineeti Chopra makes first appearance after wedding with Raghav Chadha, wears jeans with sindoor and pink chooda Priyanka Chopra attended the engagement ceremony of cousin Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha.

Priyanka Chopra on Parineeti-Raghav wedding

Priyanka Chopra who is currently in the US, posted pictures of Parineeti and Raghav from the ceremony. The same pictures were first released by the couple on social media. Along with it, Priyanka wrote, “Picture perfect.”

“Sending so much love to the newly weds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 … hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us. Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one. @parineetichopra," she added.

Why did Priyanka Chopra skip cousin Parineeti's wedding?

While Priyanka and her family couldn't attend Parineeti and Raghav's wedding, it was Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra who was a part of the celebration. After the wedding, Madhu was asked by photographers why Priyanka was not at the wedding, Madhu said, "Woh kam kar rahi hai (She is working)."

Priyanka had attended Parineeti and Raghav's engagement in Delhi earlier this year. Hinting at her absence before the wedding ceremony, she had posted, "I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one..always wishing you so much love (red heart emoji) #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88."

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

While Parineeti and Raghav are yet to respond to Priyanka, several others have extended warm wishes to the newly married couple. This includes Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Raashii Khanna, Kanika Kapoor, Sania Mirza, Athiya Shetty, Sania Nehwal and Dabboo Ratnani among others. Only a few minutes ago, Parineeti and Raghav made their first public appearance as husband and wife. Currently, they are heading towards Udaipur airport to leave for their upcoming wedding receptions in Chandigarh and Delhi.

