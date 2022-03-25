Priyanka Chopra shares pics from pre-Oscars bash, says ‘last night gave me all the feels"

Priyanka Chopra co-hosted a star-studded pre-Oscars bash on Wednesday. The actor has now shared several happy pictures from the party organised to celebrate South Asian excellence in films. Priyanka stole the spotlight in a black saree and also gave an impressive speech at the event. Taking to Instagram, she has now penned a note summing up the night and wishing luck to those who are nominated for the Academy Awards this year. Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives impressive speech at pre-Oscars bash, talks about not going out too much after baby's arrival

The first picture shows Priyanka posing for the paparazzi in a black saree. There are more pictures of her time with Anjula Acharia, Jay Shetty, Riz Ahmed and others. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “What a special honour it was to cohost a pre-oscar celebration honoring this year’s 10 South Asian Oscar nominees, and the friends, family, and colleagues who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make all of this possible. Last night gave me all the feels, and filled me with so much pride for how far our community has come. The future of entertainment is looking bright.”

She further added, "Special thanks to @anjula_acharia and @maneeshkgoyal for having this idea and the cohosts who came together to make an unprecedented evening like this possible. Wishing the nominees so much luck on Sunday! Bring home the gold!!"

In her speech, Priyanka spoke about her journey to Hollywood, and also the presence of South Asian artists in the industry. "Make business plans, make deals, let's get out there, let's forge a path where we are unstoppable and that can only happen if we do it together. I'm gonna do that tonight," Priyanka said at the event.

The party was co-hosted by Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goya and Shruti Ganguly. It was sponsored by UTA, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, Johnnie Walker, South Asian Arts Resiliency Fund of the India Center and the Juggernaut.

