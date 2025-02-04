Priyanka Chopra shares pics from ‘shaadi ka ghar’ ahead of brother Siddharth's wedding, Malti spends time with friends

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is in Mumbai for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding, has shared glimpses from inside the "shaadi ka ghar". Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a bunch of pictures and videos after she arrived in Mumbai from Hyderabad, where she was reportedly shooting for a film. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra waves at paparazzi as she arrives in Mumbai for brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding celebrations. Watch) Priyanka Chopra has shared photos from her Mumbai trip.

Priyanka is in Mumbai for brother's wedding

In the first photo, Priyanka made a goofy face as she stood inside a room along with other people. The next picture showed Priyanka's daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, busy with her friend as they sat with colours and sketchbooks. A few people also joined them.

Priyanka shares pic from ‘shaadi ka ghar’

Priyanka also shared a picture as she sat at a table enjoying her meals with her family members. She was joined by her father-in-law, Kevin Jonas, and mother-in-law, Denise Jonas. She posted a brief video, of a few people working on the beach, from her home. In the last clip, Siddharth Chopra's fiance, Neelam Upadhyaya, was seen dancing with a kid as he smiled, sitting on a couch nearby.

Priyanka is excited for her brother's wedding

Sharing the post, Priyanka captioned it, "Shaadi ka ghar (Wedding house).. !! and it begins tomorrow (red heart emoji) mere bhai ki shaad hai (it's my brother's wedding) @siddharthchopra89 with @neelamupadhyaya !! Sangeet practice to fam jams. So good to be home (three heart face emoji) my heart is full, and so is my schedule. Who said a wedding is easy? No one … but is it fun? Absolutely! Looking forward to the next few days @drmadhuakhourichopra."

Malti is in Mumbai with her mother

Earlier, Priyanka posted a picture of Malti inside their Mumbai house. In the photo, the toddler sat nest to a glass window as she looked outside towards the beach. The baby was dressed in a green and white outfit. Priyanka wrote along with the pictures, "Mumbai with meri jaan (my love)."

Priyanka posted a picture of Malti inside their Mumbai house.

About Priyanka's upcoming project

Priyanka arrived in Mumbai from Hyderabad on Sunday. She was photographed at the city's private airport wearing a white ensemble – white shorts with a loose white shirt and sneakers. She also opted for a mint green baseball cap, sleek sunglasses, and a tan-coloured bag.

Priyanka's upcoming projects reportedly include a film with SS Rajamouli, who confirmed his highly anticipated project with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29. The filmmaker shared a humorous post on his social media in January, in which he teased about having "caged the lion," a reference to superstar Mahesh Babu's involvement in the film.

Rajamouli also joked about taking Mahesh's passport, suggesting the actor would be fully committed to the project's shooting schedule. He responded to Rajamouli's playful post with a quote from his famous 2006 film Pokiri, which read, "Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu" - translating to "Once I commit, I won't even listen to myself."

Priyanka, who had recently alluded to a "new chapter" in her life during her time in Hyderabad, seemingly confirmed her participation in the project by commenting, "Finally." Further details about the film, which is written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Rajamouli, has been kept under wraps.