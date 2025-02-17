Priyanka Chopra shares unseen pictures of childhood, modelling days, early career. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra took her fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane by sharing a series of adorable childhood pictures. The actor posted a collection of photos showcasing her childhood adventures, from sporting a cute haircut to family vacations. She also shared pictures capturing her taking baby steps into Bollywood. Also read: Priyanka Chopra says she was ‘hurt’ by dishonesty in some of her previous relationships In the post, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she has “been a desi girl since 1982”, and that she had a bad asthma attack in 1987.

Priyanka gets nostalgic

On Monday, Priyanka walked down the memory lane and shared some cherished memories. “As I was clearing up my photo library, I found some fun snippets of my life,” she began her post and shared several images.

The photo album begins with an irresistibly cute snapshot of a baby Priyanka Chopra perched on a bicycle, sporting trendy shades that add a dash of cool to the pic. She described it, “Fashion first. Moms sunnies, Dads bike (make was Rajdoot I think) 1983”.

The collection of childhood photos also features Priyanka in various endearing moments, including a snapshot of her sleeping on a chair, a heartwarming image of her father cradling her in his arms, and pictures from a family vacation to Leh, showcasing her early travels. Additionally, the photos include her first professional portrait, marking the beginning of her Bollywood journey, as well as images from her first modelling shoot in Bareilly.

She even made fun of her hairstyle in 1993. Priyanka shared a picture from Boston, saying the time spent in Boston gave her a “major upgrade in confidence”.

“Baby steps into movies.. Paper clipping my grandma saved of the mahurat of a shelved film called Asar with @ajaydevgn and the late Yusuf sahib approx 2002,” she wrote with one.

In one image, she is posing with a snake, and described, “Dostana Miami post shoot shenanigans... why don’t ask”.

“There’s so much more that happened after that, but will require another post and another break between shots. See you soon with some more nostalgia,” she ended the post.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

Priyanka will be seen in The Bluff, which is directed by Frank E Flowers and also features actor Karl Urban. It is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena, Idris Elba and Jack Quaid. The upcoming action comedy has been directed by Ilya Naishuller. She will also be seen in the second season of Citadel.

Recently, she came to Hyderabad, which led to speculations surfacing about her leading SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29.