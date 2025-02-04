Menu Explore
Priyanka Chopra says she was ‘hurt’ by dishonesty in some of her previous relationships

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Feb 04, 2025 02:13 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra shared that she was not quite sure about dating Nick Jonas and had few non-negotiables in mind because of her failed relationships in the past.

Priyanka Chopra opened up about the time she had begun to think about the fact about dating singer Nick Jonas a few years ago. The actor opened up in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar where she said that she wished to be with someone who wanted a family. She also had her own list of non-negotiables for the man she wanted to be with. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra waves at paparazzi as she arrives in Mumbai for brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding celebrations. Watch)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas talked about her past relationships in a recent interview.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas talked about her past relationships in a recent interview.

What Priyanka said

“The first was honesty, because there were times in some of my previous relationships when I’d been hurt by dishonesty. The second was that he had to appreciate the value of family. Third: he had to take his profession very seriously, because I take mine very seriously. Fourth: I wanted someone who was creative and had the imagination to dream big with me. And fifth: I wanted someone who had drive and ambition, like I did,” she was quoted in the interview.

The actor then went on to add, "I wouldn’t have married him if he didn’t. You have to look for someone who respects you. Respect is different from love and affection... You’ve got to kiss a lot of frogs until you find your prince.”

More details

Priyanka married Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

The actor is currently in India to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding celebrations. Last month, she took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures and videos from her visit to Chilkur Balaji Temple in Telangana. Although there has been no official announcement yet, the actor is touted to star in SS Rajamouli's next film alongside Mahesh Babu.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
