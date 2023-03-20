Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner greet each other with a kiss as they attend Jonas Brothers concert. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently attended the concert of the Jonas Brothers--Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas at the Marquis Theatre. The actor sang and grooved as she enjoyed the show. Several videos of the actor at her husband-singer Nick Jonas' event were shared online. (Also Read | Nick Jonas holds Priyanka Chopra's hand, Sophie Turner and Joe join them at concert) Priyanka Chopra was seen at the Jonas Brothers concert in New York.

In a video, shared on Instagram by a fan account, Priyanka was seen singing and dancing to the track Chains, as she sat in the audience, while Nick sang on stage. Priyanka's sister-in-law, actor Sophie Turner also stood near her and enjoyed the song.

In another video, Priyanka greeted Sophie as she arrived at the concert. They also gave each other a kiss. Priyanka was also seen cheering and hooting as the Jonas Brothers' ended their performance. In a video, Priyanka and Nick exited the concert as she held his arm. For the event, Priyanka wore a white dress, a black coat, and matching boots.

Reacting to the clips, a fan commented, "Nick and Priyanka energy." Another person wrote, "Beautiful Pri!!" "She's such a cutie!! Love her enthusiasm for hyping her man!" read a comment. "They both look so good," said another fan. "Beautiful Couple…!!!" wrote an Instagram user.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January last year.

Priyanka will be next seen in an upcoming spy-thriller web series Citadel which will stream on Prime Video from April 28 with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. In the series, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden play elite spies who work for an organisation called Citadel.

She also has the romantic comedy Love Again in the pipeline. It is about a role played by Priyanka who gives love another chance after the loss of her partner. Nick also has a special cameo in the movie. Fans will also see Priyanka along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.